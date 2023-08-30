DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Farm Progress Show is resulting in a bump in air traffic at the Decatur airport as people fly into the city in private planes and corporate jets.
“(Tuesday) there was a heavy influx of corporate jets that were coming in,” Airport Director Tim Wright told WAND News. “Today's (Wednesday) a little different story. We still have the big jets that have come in but as you can see behind me the smaller planes have made the venture today to Farm Progress.”
People are also arriving in Decatur this week on commercial flights. For the pilots and their passengers flying into Decatur a shuttle bus runs them out to Progress City.
The airport gets creative in handling the extra aircraft. Jets are parking on the concrete ramps. While smaller private planes are parking in grass areas of the airport.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
