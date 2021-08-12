COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to outages from Thursday storms in Illinois.
Ameren said the center was activated at 9 p.m. Thursday to help coordinate restoration of service from outages caused by severe weather in the service territory.
Click here to see the latest from the Ameren outage map.
Ameren said it follows a well-defined storm plan for coordination service restoration, logistical support and communications. The EOC has around-the-clock staffing to restore power to customers "as quickly and safely as possible," a press release said.
Customers who reported their outage to Ameren will see information on the status of those outages provided directly to them. Ameren Illinois customers should call (800)755-5000, visit this website or use the mobile phone app to report outages.
Customers who report outages can sign up for outages alerts in order to receive text or email restoration updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.