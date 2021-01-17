ILLINOIS (WAND)- Region 3 and Region 6 are currently under Tier 3 mitigations according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In order to move forward into Tier 2: the test positivity rate has to stay under 12% for three days in a row, at least 20% of the region's ICU and surge beds must be available for seven consecutive days, and the region needs to report a decline in coronavirus patients at the hospital for seven out of ten days.
According to the latest data from IDPH, Region 6 is close to meeting these requirements.
Region 6 has made it six days out of seven days with a COVID-19 hospitalized patient decline.
Region 6 did see a slight increase in hospitalizations, however the numbers has now decreased enough for them to be considered moving tiers.
