DECATUR, Ill. – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Andy Grammer to the 2023 season line-up.
Andy Grammer will perform at the Devon on July 28, 2023.
Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon at devonamphitheater.com
Grammer is known for his quadruple-platinum song “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” gold single “I Found You,” and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels.
His song “Don’t Give Up On Me” soundtracked ESPN’s 13thAnnual V Week for Cancer Reach, and he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.
Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.