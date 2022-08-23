DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alley in downtown Danville is being renovated, hoping to draw more residents downtown.
The city recently received a three million dollar grant through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program, and with that they plan to beautify a downtown alley.
Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says this is a fun project for the community.
“Every business owner down the alley has agreed to participate with us. We’re going to have a contest where people draw wings, all different kinds of wings. Angel wings, butterfly wings, bird wings, just a little bit of something to make the area look a little bit more beautiful but also to draw more people downtown.” says Williams.
A representative from the City of Danville says that many programs are happening downtown and this would be good for residents to enhance their downtown experience.
“There are events going on downtown every month and so this just kind of adds to that momentum. It creates another project in the heart of the city that people can enjoy something that enhances their experience when they're downtown and create an even better aesthetic in the downtown area.” stated city representative Ashton Greer.
They plan is to improve amenities downtown like drainage, landscaping, fix its curbs, and sidewalks, and more.
