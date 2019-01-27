Annual winter fire school weekend training

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) held their 24th Annual Winter Fire training this weekend.
About 400 first responders from all across the state had the opportunity to experience hands-on training to help them become the best firefighters.
IFSI offered about 16 training courses that consisted of essential skills, large animal rescue awareness, railroad fire emergencies, active shooter and more.
It's one of the few training institute that gives these volunteers and trainees hands-on training that they wouldn't be able to do in their home towns.
The training courses are intense, time consuming and difficult. These crews face not only hot summer days but cold winter days as well. One of the biggest obstacles they face is the snow and that's one of the reasons this January training makes it important for these men.
Their next training course will be in February.