SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Ansar Shriners fraternity in Springfield reported vandalism occurred early Thursday at its building.
The organization said an unknown person came in the early morning and caused damage. Pictures showed damage included shattered glass on doors.
"We are looking for some help in locating this person because quite honestly, we aren't very pleased with the quality of the work," a Facebook post from Ansar Shriners said.
The car the suspect was in has been identified as a Pontiac.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
