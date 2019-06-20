(WAND) – Apple says select older MacBook Pro units have a battery that might be a “safety risk”.
The computers involved in the recall are 15-inch models sold between Sept. 2015 and Feb. 2017 under the model name MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015). Apple says eligibility in the recall depends on the product serial number, which can be checked here.
Apple says the battery can possibly overheat. The company is offering to voluntarily replace batteries in eligible computers for free. Customers who have affected computers are asked to stop using them.
The official Apple website says customers should take computers to an Apple Retail Store after setting up an appointment, find an Apple Authorized Service Provider or contact Apple Support to set up mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center.