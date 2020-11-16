URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is now accepting applications for the CSBG COVID-19 Relief Program.
Champaign County households that may have experienced a financial setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic could qualify for assistance.
People who have had setbacks resulting from past-due rent, mortgage, sewer, or water bills may be eligible.
The application period starts Monday, Nov. 16, and will conclude Monday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. Submissions after Nov. 30 will not be processed.
"If it weren't for this program, I would have been forced to sleep on the streets with my four children," said RPC client Dawanna, who woks for the University of Illinois and was provided with rent, sewer/wastewater bill and food assistance. "The RPC has put my mind at ease and made sure my children and I have a roof over our heads, as I am sure this program has done for many families."
For more information, including the application, click here.
