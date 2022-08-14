URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Cunningham Township hosted a Back-to-School party on Sunday at the Township Supervisor' Office.
Families had the opportunity to receive free bookbags, school supplies, pizza, haircuts, and more. A few parents had their children receive haircuts as well.
The event was organized by Danielle Chynoweth, Supervisor at the Cunningham Township.
Chynoweth said you can clearly see the great need of supplies for children in the neighborhood.
"This was a phenomenal event! We had people lined up wrapping around the township. It's very clear that the need for school supplies and support is great."
Children played outside with the Urbana Park District, blowed bubbles, and had a cold treat from Kona Ice.
Families that came like Tracy and Deshawn Williams agree that this was a great event for the community.
“Our kids are able to make some beads, bracelets, and this little art project over here with the t-shirts is really nice. People just really enjoying it and coming together as a community.”
The Cunningham Township will also host two more events later this year in September.
