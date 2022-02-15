CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Ball-Chatham school district said it will announce its new superintendent Thursday.
The district's board of education is planning a 4 p.m. Thursday press conference at the district office (201 W. Mulberry St., Chatham) where the announcement will be made.
The official hiring of this person is expected to follow the announcement at a Feb. 24 board meeting. The board will then vote on the proposed length of the contract, along with salary and benefits.
The board began a nationwide superintendent search in November after Dr. Douglas Wood announced he would retire on July 29, 2022. In the search, the district conducted nine focus groups, two open forums and an online survey to develop a profile of what the community values most in a superintendent.
The search firm brought six candidates to the board for interviews after 31 applicants. From the top six, the field was narrowed to three. The top three candidates then interviewed with community, administrative and teacher/staff committees, as well as with the board for a second time.
