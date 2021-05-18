BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Beardstown's fire chief was one of the people injured in a Sunday night apartment building fire.
WAND News has learned the chief and two other firefighters were injured, along with a female apartment resident. Responders had rescued her from the building during the fire.
Two of the three members of the fire department who were hurt are still in the hospital for treatment Tuesday. A third is at home resting. All of the firefighters were seriously hurt.
Responders had worked for over 12 hours to get the fire under control. It happened at a structure located at 601 E. 5th St.
Efforts are continuing to raise money for the 13 apartment building residents who lost everything in this fire. Click here to donate to a GoFundMe organized by Michelle Miller, which as of Tuesday afternoon had raised over $1,000 of its $6,50 goal.
Donations can be brought to Iglesia Ebenezer Encuentro Con Dios church, located at 415 E. 4th St. in Beardstown.
