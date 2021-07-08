SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Beardstown man is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and production of child pornography.
Illinois State Police said a minor victim had disclosed a sexual relationship with Omar Hernandez-Santiago, 21, leading to troopers starting an investigation in early March of 2021. ISP DCI Zone 4 agents found evidence supporting the victim's accusations.
Hernandez-Santiago is charged with eight counts, including three for production of child pornography (Class X felony), one for dissemination of child pornography (Class X felony), one for criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and three for aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony). An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect and bail was set at $250,000, with 10 percent to apply.
Beardstown police arrested the suspect Thursday with a Cass County arrest warrant. He was transported to the Schuyler County Jail.
The investigation was conducted by DCI Zone 4 agents with the help of Beardstown police, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force).
People can submit anonymous tips of child pornography through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) tip line here.
