CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears traded up to No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft and selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
This came after the franchise traded with the New York Giants, who previously held the No. 11 pick. Chicago gave up No. 20 overall, along with a fifth round pick in the 2021 draft and a first and fourth round pick in the 2022 draft.
More to come.
