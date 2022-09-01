DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur public school kids are getting food assistance from students at Millikin University.
The Big Blue Backpack program is kicking off its seventh year. It provides free food that can be taken home by students at Dennis Lab School and the American Dreamers STEM Academy on weekends. The students receiving help are living in food insecure households.
Donations for the program are needed from the public. If you would like to donate make out a check to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation and mail it to 101 W. Cerro Gordo in Decatur 62523. Donations are tax deductible and all money go directly to the purchase of food.
