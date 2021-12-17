SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a bill that will end the requirement for parents of minors who seek an abortion to be notified.
House Bill 370 repeals the Parental Notification Act of 1995, which in Illinois required a doctor to let a parent of a pregnant minor know about an abortion procedure within 48 hours before it happens. The repeal and other parts of the bill take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services,” said Pritzker. “This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes. I thank Representative Anna Moeller, Senator Elgie Sims and the lawmakers and advocates who have fiercely fought to repeal this law and keep vulnerable young people safe. I’m proud that Illinois continues to be a national leader in protecting reproductive rights.”
"After years of work, the Youth Health and Safety Act successfully repeals the last anti-abortion law on the books in Illinois," said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside). "With the Governor's signature, we are ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, has bodily autonomy and can choose who they involve in their most private and personal health decisions. I want to congratulate Reps. Anna Moeller and Kelly Cassidy for their tenacious advocacy, working alongside organizations like Planned Parenthood, ACLU and many more to ensure Illinois sends the very clear message that we will always protect the right to safe reproductive health care."
State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) said this law will put Illinois girls in danger.
“Today’s bill signing by the Governor strips parents of their basic right to know what is happening in their minor daughter’s life. Even more concerning, removing this common sense protection will increase the likelihood of sexual abuse, exploitation and allow the trafficking of minor girls to continue unchecked.
"This significant change in our law is out of touch with a majority of Illinoisans and puts girls in Illinois—and across the Midwest—in danger. Parents deserve the right to know if their minor child is seeking any major medical procedure, especially one like an abortion where there can be serious short and long term consequences. Instead, today the Democrat majority has chosen to recklessly push those rights to the wayside.”
The bill establishes the Youth Health and Safety Advisory Working Group, which will identify laws and policies impacting parenting and pregnant youth under age 18. The group will focus on reproductive safety for pregnant and parenting youth, as well as preventing human trafficking, all under the purview of the Illinois Department of Public Health, a press release said.
The group will talk about topics around consent to medical care, treatment, pregnancy and post-pregnancy, and health care provisions. Pritzker will appoint four members, with at least two under 18 years old. The advisory group must present a report and any recommendations by a July 1, 2023 due date.
