SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new bill has been introduced in Illinois to allow retired teachers act as substitutes in school districts experiencing substitute teacher shortages.
State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) introduced the bill that would let retired teachers do this without jeopardizing their retirement benefits.
“Education is an issue that will need constant innovation to ensure it is as effective as possible,” said Scherer. “A more adaptable education system will only lead to more significantly positive results for teachers, students and their families.”
The legislation would give the Teachers Retirement System (TRS) the ability to grant return-to-work waivers to school districts where there are substitute teacher shortages.
If a school district is given a waiver, retired teachers can return to work as substitutes without putting their retirement annuity at risk.
Currently, a retired teacher can only return to work without jeopardizing their retirement benefits if they were to return at least one full school year after retirement and do not exceed a cap of 120 paid days or 600 hours.
“School districts need the appropriate resources to mold the future generations,” said Scherer “Providing the space for a quality and productive educational environment should not be hindered by personnel issues like these shortages.”