SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill has been introduced that would require Illinois State Police to search someone's social media accounts before allowing them to legally own and purchase guns.
HB0888 is sponsored by Rep. Daniel Didech and Rep. Jonathan Carroll.
The bill amends the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
Police would "conduct a search of the purchasers' social media accounts available to the public to determine if there is any information that would disqualify the person from obtaining or require revocation of a currently valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card."
Anyone who wants to apply for a FOID card would have to give state police a list of every social media account they have.
The bill was referred to the Rules Committee on Jan. 28.