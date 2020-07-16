SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois school bus driver was honored with a unique casket after his death.
According to Lockart-Green Funeral Homes, Stanley Lou Kline passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9.
His professional history included a period of decades (1974-2015) driving for Beecher City Community Unit School District No. 20. In a special tribute, his casket was designed to look like a school bus!
"It seems only fitting that Lou was laid to rest in a very fitting casket: a Beecher City Unit 20 School Bus #17," a Lockart-Green Facebook post said. "A special tribute for a special man."
Kline's obituary said he farmed in the Beecher City area and did custom harvesting. Outside of driving the bus for the school district, he also was a mechanic at Clough Trucking.
Kline was 82 when he passed away.
Click here for funeral and visitation information.
