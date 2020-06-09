CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Buy Black Chambana is launching a Black Owned Business Fund.
Buy Black Chambana said it is accepting donations to help "black-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism."
Funds will be used to help black-owned businesses meet the proper financial and legal requirements.
Resources will also be used to create an online and community presence through marketing so businesses can be found online.
Funds will also be used to offer businesses free tax preparers at the end of the year.
Donations will be streamlined through Venmo (@BuyBlackChambana) and Cash App (@BuyBlackChambana). Funds will be allocated to black-owned businesses in the Champaign-Urbana community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.