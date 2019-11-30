(WAND) - We've all experienced it. You just finished purchasing all your things at self checkout and a Walmart employee asks to verify your receipt. Do you really have to show it to them?
According to Texas Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable Wayne Thompson, you don't.
“There is no law (penal code) that allows a store to demand you show your receipt,” explained Thompson. “You can walk on by if you wish.”
Even though a customer isn’t legally required to show a receipt at Walmart in Texas, they are required to show one at Sam’s Club and Costco.
Those stores require a membership with their own terms and conditions, as soon as a person signs them they have agreed to show their receipts.
Although you may not have to show your receipt at a Walmart it can raise suspicion that you are shoplifting.
If there is a probable cause a store can detain a suspected shoplifter for a limited amount of time, according to KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece. It is what is known as Shopkeeper's Privilege in Texas.