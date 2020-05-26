DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Cresco Labs opened their sixth Sunnyside location in Illinois. Thew new location is the first cannabis dispensary in Danville.
The dispensary is located at 369 Lynch Drive. The store is also the first in eastern Illinois and near the Indiana boarder.
“We’re excited to bring the Sunnyside* retail experience and introduce our house of brands to people living in eastern Illinois. This is our sixth store in Illinois and with additional cultivation from our recent expansion coming online throughout Q3, we are set to generate significant operating leverage and demonstrate the value of going deep,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and Co-founder.
The location is a "showcase" retail concept, according to Cresco. It is designed to offer an educational and welcoming shopping experience with bright lights, natural wood tones and sunny accents. The store is 4,800 square feet.
The hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and opens on May 27. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic the store will only offer online orders and in-store pickup.
Cresco has six operational Sunnyside* dispensaries in the state: Wrigleyville Chicago, Elmwood Park, Buffalo Grove, Rockford, Champaign and now Danville. The Company will soon open its seventh store in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Three additional locations are planned for the Gold Coast neighborhood in downtown Chicago, South Beloit and Schaumburg.
