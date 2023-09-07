Square Reader

(WAND) — Two popular payment apps have reported issues that could be affecting users' wallets.

As of 9 p.m., Cash App is still experiencing a system outage and has advised customers to avoid reattempting actions such as peer to peer payments, cash-ins or cash card purchases. According to a status log on the Cash App website, issues were first reported around 1:30 p.m.

Popular payment processor, Square is experiencing its own issues. As of 9 p.m., the company was reporting degraded performance and a disruption to services. Updates can be found at issquareup.com.

Local businesses that use Square have told WAND that they have not been able to process card payments since the system went down.

It's unclear whether the outages are related and there's no timeline for when users can expect to resume service.

