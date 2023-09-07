(WAND) — Two popular payment apps have reported issues that could be affecting users' wallets.
As of 9 p.m., Cash App is still experiencing a system outage and has advised customers to avoid reattempting actions such as peer to peer payments, cash-ins or cash card purchases. According to a status log on the Cash App website, issues were first reported around 1:30 p.m.
We're aware of an issue that's affecting multiple features of the app and are actively investigating. Please visit https://t.co/X4F8WQJoMv for the most recent updates.— Cash App Support (@CashSupport) September 7, 2023
Updates can be found at status.cash.app.
Popular payment processor, Square is experiencing its own issues. As of 9 p.m., the company was reporting degraded performance and a disruption to services. Updates can be found at issquareup.com.
We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix.— Square (@Square) September 7, 2023
We’ll keep you updated at https://t.co/tZnnkr57aK as we learn more.
Local businesses that use Square have told WAND that they have not been able to process card payments since the system went down.
It's unclear whether the outages are related and there's no timeline for when users can expect to resume service.
