Raw chicken

Photo: CDC 

(WAND) – Federal leaders are warning people to never wash raw chicken.

Raw chicken meat and its juices can prove dangerous, a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It may be contaminated with Campylobacter, Salmonella or Clostridium perfringens bacteria and could lead to a person getting food poisoning.

A CDC list of steps to take to avoid food poisoning when handling raw chicken says in bold that it should not be washed. If it is, those possibly contaminated juices can infect foods, utensils and kitchen countertops.

That advice drew some backlash on social media, especially on Twitter:

CDC leaders responded to public criticism with another tweet saying germs should be killed by thorough cooking and not by washing:

An NBC News report found the practice of washing raw chicken is pretty common. In fact, a Drexel University survey found 90 percent of people wash the meat before cooking it.

Tags