DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A legendary voice in hip hop has ties to central Illinois.
Pauli Carman, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, was born in Decatur. He grew up on the south side of the city and attended Washington Grade School, Johns Hill Jr. High and graduated from MacArthur.
At a young age, Carman dreamed of a career in music. He joined bands and participated in musical groups throughout his childhood. He was part of a musical family and would sing with his brothers and sisters.
"Everyone always, you know, had a tune to sing around the house and that would be their favorite go-to," he said.
Robert Madison remembered playing with Carman when they were young. The two attended Washington Grade School together and would hangout and play music together. Madison recalled when they were younger he made a guitar out of wood and Carman played a box that sounded like drums.
Madison said his friend always dreamed of performing.
"He always put God first. That was his dream and he lived that dream and he's still living it," Madison said.
After graduating high school, Carman moved to Champaign. There, he joined the band CoalKitchen, which really kick-started his music career.
"We played kind of hard, but it was an R&B dance music. It hit all the clubs in the Midwest and then we started spreading around and doing clubs all over," Carman said.
From CoalKitchen came the band Champaign, which celebrated 45 years. In 1980, the group started recording for CBS records. Their first record came out in 1981 called "How About Us" and the rest as history. The song went to the top of the charts and the group was touring around the world.
"I always had a dream to do something like this and I'm not done yet," Carman said. "I'm still dreaming."
His music career was a success. John J. Simpson worked closely with the artist in the studio and on the road. He described Carman as someone who was born with the ability to perform.
"There are people who are made to be famous. Then there are people who are born to be great singers, great actors, great performers. He is one of those," said Simpson.
He's known for songs like, "Keep On Pushin", "How 'Bout Us", "Try Again Off" and "On Love and Dial My Number". Ten years after "Keep On Pushin" was recorded, the voice of Carman would stand out again. During the recording of "How 'Bout Us" he sang the famous lyrics, "Ah, push it," which were whispered throughout the entire Grammy-nominated hip-hop anthem "Push It" from the group Salt-N-Pepa in 1987.
Now in 2022, that song continued to be played and was featured in a Doritos commercial during Super Bowl LVI.
While he's known for his performances, family and friends described Carman as a genuine, kind-hearted, God-loving man. Childhood friend Robert Madison said faith was a big part of Carman’s life.
"When I saw Pauli on stage I was proud of him, and the good part about it is he always put God first," Madison said.
Carman recently released a new single called, "When Your Heart Beats With Mine".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.