DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Tabernacle Baptist Church was forced to make an adjustment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was pretty devastating at first to realize, OK, we can't have our regular vacation bible school," Megan Polley, director of kids & preschool activities, said.
So, the church then audibled into it's vacation bible school version of a Backyard Bible Club.
"Backyard Bible clubs have been a thing that have been going on for years. So, we took that name and adapted it into our vacation bible school curriculum," Polley said.
Polley has been planning the Church's VBS summer program since February, and while the church had to limit the number of kids who could participate in their make-shift Backyard Bible Club, she would not let COVID-19 get in her way.
"[VBS] is my favorite thing about the job without a doubt. VBS is my favorite part time of the year. This is why I got into this job, to help kids. I absolutely love everything about it," Polley said.
Polley and the church staff have loved doing this bible club for the past two weeks, but especially now.
"The kids have been really excited to just get out. I had one parent thank me last week and said "thank you so much for giving me a couple hours just to get the house clean. Overall, a really positive reaction," Polley said.
Events like the Backyard Bible Club are giving the church a chance to reach its most pressing goal: bringing people together.
"That's been my favorite part about interacting with people and welcoming other people and sharing them our story and loving on our community -- that's what it's really all about," Polley said.
The Backyard Bible Club concludes Wednesday morning.
in decatur, thomas garverick (nats) wand news.
