SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The head to the Land of Lincoln Economic Development Corporation was fired Wednesday.
The LLEDC board says it terminated president and CEO Eric Berglund for cause after a regularly-scheduled audit found potential financial irregularities. "Acknowledged improper actions" discovered during an internal investigation led to Berglund’s dismissal.
Josh Collins is taking over as interim executive director. He has worked with the organization since it began in 2018.
“Given Josh’s tenure, the LLEDC board does not expect any interruption to the organization’s important strategies to drive the economic development of Springfield and Sangamon County,” a press release said.
The board has an established fidelity bond as a safety net against financial problems and also has insurance in place. Leaders say they will pursue “recovery of any and all remedies available”.
As a public/private partnership, LLEDC works on economic development in Springfield and Sangamon County.