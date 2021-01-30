URBANA, III (WAND) - Bring your appetites! Restaurant Week in Champaign County has officially begun, see all the participating restaurants here.
The Dancing Dog Eatery and Juicery is the only Vegan restaurant participating in Restaurant Week. Head Chef, Anastasia Pennington-Flax, says their goal is to bring Vegan Food to life.
"Vegan food is normal food, just because you’re eating plant-based doesn’t mean you have to give any of the experiences you love about whatever types of food you love up."
Restaurant Week is hoping to give local restaurants an extra boost as they start 2021. Dancing Dog says they have been going strong despite the pandemic thanks to the Champaign-Urbana community. "We are limping through and we are going to make it and that is very much because of the community here.”
The Dancing Dog Eatery and Juicery updates their menu every week. With a wide variety of Vegan items, head chef Pennington-Flax says the community will never get tired of their offerings. To see their revolving menu, make sure to visit their website.
