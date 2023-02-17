(WAND) - A Champaign County sheriff’s sergeant is on administrative leave after being accused of injuring his wife’s hand during an argument.
The News Gazette reports Edward Moody, 42, of Mahomet was charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the incident that reportedly happened at his home.
Officers were called to the couple’s home about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Police said Moody had been in the garage for a long time, and his wife came out to check on him and saw him on his phone.
Police said Moody then tried to put his phone into his truck, and she jumped in the truck with him to try and keep him from putting it in the center console.
The News Gazette reports Moody is accused of closing the console on her hand and shoving or pushing her to try and get her out of the truck.
Charges were filed Feb. 10 by the state’s attorney’s office.
Moody appeared in court the same day with his attorney. He was released on recognizance, ordered to have no contact with his wife and told to come back to court March 23.
If convicted, he faces probation to 364 days in jail.
Moody started with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office in 2005 as a correctional officer. He became a patrol deputy in 2006 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.