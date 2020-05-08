CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new resource is helping local families during the pandemic.
The Champaign County Bar association's Family Law Committee is offering free legal services to people who pay child support. The services will be be offered through a Pro-Bono program.
It is meant to help people who are struggling to pay child support because of the virus. this applies to those who were laid off or became a primary caregiver because of the pandemic.
"The problem people are having now that are looking for a temporary modification in child support due to that issue is that the courthouse is closed, and the resources that they would normally use to get something on file
and get a hearing on what they need to accomplish, aren't available to them, " said Senior Assistant's State's Attorney Susan Mcgrath.
To apply, send an email to champaignfamilylaw@gmail.com. Applicants should also include a brief description of their circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.