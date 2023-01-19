CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Firefighters got to put their new elevator rescue skills to use when a man became stuck in an elevator on Thursday.
According to the CFD Facebook page, firefighters were unable to reach the elevator car by opening the doors. A specialized piece of equipment was used to rescue the man in the old Church Street Square Building in Champaign.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
