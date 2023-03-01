CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man was arrested in connection to an October 2021 shooting on North Prospect.
Derrick Humphery, Jr., 32, was arrested following an investigation into a shooting that occurred on North Prospect on October, 24, 2021.
Champaign Police responded to the area of Town Center Boulevard and North Prospect Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. When they arrived, officers located a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment. The victim continues to recover from his injuries.
According to CPD, their investigation indicated that the victim had a minor exchange, including the honk of a horn, at the vehicle Humphery was in. The investigation alleges that Humphery produced a handgun and opened fire.
The victim lost consciousness after being shot and crashed his vehicle.
On March 1, 2023, Humphery was arrested for his involvement in this incident. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Aggravated Discharge.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
