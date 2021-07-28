CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign officials are seeking public input in the search for a new police chief and public works director.
The public is invited to attend community meetings where they can give their thoughts on the important priorities, professional qualities and leadership the city should look for, which a successful candidate needs to have to best serve community needs. Community meetings and surveys are both planned.
Two new webpages were launched Wednesday to ensure the recruitment process is "open and transparent to the public", Champaign officials said in a press release. Each page has several opportunities for the public to give its feedback, along with proposed recruitment timelines, job descriptions and Request for Proposals (RFP) for professional recruitment firms.
The chief of police webpage can be found here, while the public works director page is here. The public can check these pages for updates about both job recruitments.
The community meetings schedule is as follows:
Pubic Works Director
- Wednesday, August 4, 6-8:00 pm, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., Champaign
- Saturday, August 7, 10 am-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign
Chief of Police
- Monday, August 9, 6-8:00 pm, Garden Hills Academy, 2001 Garden Hills Dr., Champaign
- Thursday, August 12, 2-4:00 pm, City Building (Council Chambers), 102 N. Neil St., Champaign
- Thursday, August 12, 6-8:00 pm, Barkstall Elementary School, 2201 Hallbeck Dr., Champaign
- Saturday, August 14, 10 am-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign
- Saturday, August 14, 2-4:00 pm, Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign
Members of the public who can't attend a community meeting but want to give their feedback can complete a survey for each position. Surveys are available through the above hyperlinks. They can also be found at the Champaign City Building (102 N. Neil St.) or can be mailed upon request by calling (217)403-8710. All survey responses need to be received by Aug. 20, 2021.
“I encourage members of the public to get involved in the process and to share their thoughts about the qualifications and characteristics that they feel the ideal candidates must have in order to be successful,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “I look forward to hearing from the public at our upcoming community meetings and reviewing the responses to the City’s surveys. Input from the public is a vitally important part of this process and will help ensure we find candidates whose experience and qualifications best align with the needs of our city.”
