DECATUR Il. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped.
D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder.
Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's, at 1301 N. Calhoun and found him unresponsive on the floor.
Police said Betscher was working alone when someone pulled up to the drive-thru window and shot him multiple times.
Foster was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021.
On Tuesday, the State made a motion in court to dismiss the charges against Foster. The motion was approved by the judge on the case, Associate Judge James R. Coryell.
State's Attorney Scott Rueter told WAND News the State moved to dismiss the charges due to evidence-related issues. He said they have known this was the case for a while now and have spoken to law enforcement and the victim's family about it.
The murder charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the State can reinstate the charges if/when they feel like they have enough of a case to move forward.
Foster is already serving 12 years in prison for a drug related conviction and nine years in federal prison for another conviction.
Foster also pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding police in a separate Macon County case. He has not been sentenced in that case yet.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.