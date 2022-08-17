CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Police Department is warning the public about a "dangerous dog" on the loose after a serious bite was reported this morning.
Police responded to 11th and Olive for a serious dog bite.
The dog was a brindle and white pit bull wearing a red harness with a blood stained chest.
WAND News is including the dog's breed for identification purposes only.
The dog escaped and was last seen northbound from the 600 block of North Division.
The animal is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see it, call CECOM at 217-345-0060.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.