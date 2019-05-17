MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mattoon are investigating a homicide Friday morning.
According to police, they were called to the city's south side around 1:10 a.m. Friday for an unknown disturbance.
Police discovered a man lying on the floor, who had been shot in the stomach. The 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After conducting an investigation police were able to develop a suspect and arrest Keith McGrew III of Chicago. McGrew was arrested on Lake Road just a few miles southwest of Mattoon.
Police say McGrew traveled from Chicago Saturday and become acquaintances with the victim. During the early morning hours Friday the two got into an argument. McGrew told police he shot and killed the victim during the argument.
McGrew is being held at the Coles County Jail on preliminary charges of first degree murder.