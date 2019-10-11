DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Human remains were found in an abandoned, burned house in Danville.
Police said the skeletal remains were found Thursday morning at a home in the 200 block of E. 3rd St.
The Vermilion County Coroner's Office was called, who confirmed the remains were human.
The remains have now been turned over to the Illinois State Police Forensics lab.
An identity of the remains and cause of death has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 431-2250.
WAND News spoke with the Danville Fire Department and learned the house caught fire almost a year ago. The fire was on Nov. 11, 2018. They confirmed the house was vacant at that time.