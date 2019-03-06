ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – A banker who police say had child pornography on his phone wants his bond amount to be lowered.
Court records show Scott Gentry, 57, requested a motion to reduce his $100,000 bond Wednesday. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says Gentry will have to set up a different hearing to discuss the bond amount. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Sworn statements from police say Gentry’s co-worker at Gerber State Bank in Argenta (110 E. Elm St.) went to talk to him at his desk on Jan. 24 and saw child pornography on his open phone. The picture was of a naked girl between 2 and 4 years old, according to law enforcement.
Police say Gentry told them he had “a lot” of photos on the phone. Officers say they were able to search the device and found over 3,000 photos and videos of child pornography involving children as young as 3 years old.
Gentry faces nine child pornography possession charges. He entered a not guilty plea to them in February.