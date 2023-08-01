TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 56-year-old Hewittsville man is being held at the Christian County Correctional Center after being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of home invasion.
On Monday, July 31, the Taylorville Police Department responded to a report of home invasion around 4 p.m. Two victims were at the scene bleeding profusely from their heads, arms, and legs. They were treated by Taylorville Fire and EMS at the scene.
One victim was transported to Springfield in serious condition and is now stable with a skull fracture and several lacerations, and other related trauma to the body. The second victim was taken to Taylorville Memorial, treated for lacerations, and released. The victims stated that a crowbar was used during the attack.
TPD obtained the name of the suspect in the attack and began processing the scene and talking to witnesses. The department said that while this is not a random act of violence, it is still investigating the motive.
Jeffrey Jones was arrested in Hewittsville were he was living on parole. He was taken into custody by TPD without incident.
Jones has been incarcerated in the Illinois Department of Corrections nine times for violent acts and burglary. He's being held at the Christian County Correctional Center on a $750,000 bond.
