TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Mental Heath Association (CCMHA) is a nonprofit organization that provides day services and employment to people with disabilities.
CCMHA was one of 70 human service organizations that received a grant from Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
CCMHA is using the grant to install a fire suppression system in their warehouse area. Approximately 100 CCMHA clients work in the warehouse, where they make plywood reels used by wire and cable companies throughout the country.
Brent DeMichael, President and CEO of CCMHA, says without the grant, the organization would have needed to cut services to afford the necessary safety upgrades.
"Safety is first, but their jobs are too," said DeMichael. "A fire would be detrimental to us. It would be detrimental to these families and their livelihoods. So obviously, we want to keep people safe, and the system will help that, but also may minimize a catastrophe that we might have, and may allow people to get back to work sooner and quicker."
DeMichael says the work that CCMHA's clients are able to do helps them feel empowered and independent.
"The vision of the agency since our inception in 1971, was to serve the community and empower clients who may be you know, left behind or looked over after they graduate and go through special education programs in high school," said DeMichael.
CCMHA is the only agency in Christian County that offers work services to people with disabilities on a large scale. DeMichael says the organization plans to begin installing the fire suppression system by the end of the month.
