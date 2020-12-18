DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An original Christmas song written about and for Decatur is now out for people to hear!
The Decatur Area Arts Council announced the release of "Christmastime in Soy City" on Friday. DAAC officials said the song is meant to be a "festive greeting card" for the Decatur community and bring people cheer, especially after what everyone has been through in 2020.
There are obvious Decatur references in the song, such as the Transfer House, Chicken Car and cheese toasties.
The song can be heard on most online platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Click here for the YouTube link.
"Christmastime in Soy City" was created in a collaboration with musicians from the ROCK U program at Millikin University. It was originally written and performed for a 2017 local Christmas show. The song available now is a 2020 recording.
Writing credit for the song goes to Jayson Albright and Doug Nicholson. It was performed by Albright with Jerry Johnson and the Soy City Slingers.
The full list of involved musicians includes:
- Vocal - Jayson Albright
- Vocal - Jerry Johnson
- Piano - Doug Nicholson
- Guitar - Braun Sheets
- Bass - Keenan Wilcott
- Drums - Graham Wene
- Trumpet - Neal Smith
- Tenor Saxophone - Max DiPasquale
- Trombone - Trevor Schaefer
Proceeds from the song will support the Decatur Area Arts Council and ROCK U.
