SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Citizens who helped clean up graffiti damage left on the Springfield Police Department's sign were recognized by city leaders.
The Office of the Mayor posted a picture of the cleanup efforts on Facebook. Two people could be seen scrubbing graffiti from the sign.
"We continually believe the greatest asset our community has is our people," the Facebook post said.
The post went on to say these efforts are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.