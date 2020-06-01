SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Mayor and Chief of Police for Springfield held an evening press briefing on how they are handling the situations in Springfield since Sunday night's peaceful protest and riots.
Mayor Jim Langfelder began the meeting, held via a Zoom phone call, by saying this meeting is to address where the city needs to go from here.
Langfelder said he is impressed by the peaceful protests that have happened in the city on Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon. He said the protests show that the city of Springfield can protest in a peaceful and meaningful manner. He thanked the organizer for the protest saying, this "shows great skills to organize a protest and let your message be heard."
He also said we have to make sure these protests don't fall on deaf ears so we can deal with the racism that is a centuries old issue.
Chief Kenny Winslow, said this is one of the largest organized protests he has ever seen. Winslow said what happened in Minneapolis shouldn't have happened and those responsible should be held accountable.
"We have to do better." Winslow said.
Winslow said officers are out monitoring the situation on Monday evening, but so far the protest has remained peaceful. He said there were still about 100 or so people out in downtown.
Last night police responded to some damage in town, including windows being broken out of businesses, a cellphone store on West Jefferson being broken into and some vehicle damage reports. The chief said he could not tie any of the crimes to protesters.
