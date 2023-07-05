DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur released an update of the City's efforts to cleanup storm damage Wednesday afternoon.
According to the City, Public Works crews have been all-hands-on-deck removing tree limbs and debris from public streets and right-of-ways.
City officials report starting July 10, seven crews will focus solely on collecting tree limbs and debris from the curb of private properties. It is estimated, this will take several weeks to collect the majority of tree debris in the city.
The City reminds that downed trees and limbs on private property are the responsibility of the private property owner to dispose of them.
However, due to the size and quantity of downed trees and limbs, the City will remove private tree debris under the following conditions:
- Trees and limbs must be brought to the curb no later than Monday, July 10
- Trees and limbs must be cut so that they are no longer than six feet in length
- The City will NOT collect any other garbage or debris, such as parts of a fence or a shed, building materials, etc. If these items are on the tree and limb pile, none of the debris will be collected.
Also starting July 10, City crews will go to 12-hour days for at least two weeks, so that trees and limbs can be removed as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The city asks the public to try and avoid parking in front of the piles as this will prevent crews from reaching them with their equipment.
For special circumstances, such as a mobile home park or a private street, you can call Byron Bowman at 217-875-4820 to discuss your options.
The City has a plan for pickup to cover the entire city.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.