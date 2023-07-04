SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Springfield has released an updated list of resources for those affected by Thursday's severe weather.
General Reminders
Be Aware of Home Repair Scams and Charitable Solicitation Scams
Residents should be wary of door-to-door solicitors promise to speed up the insurance or building permit process and/or con artists posing as charitable organizations or governmental disaster relief organizations. Con artists are often transients who will move quickly into a troubled area. Though most building contractors and charitable organizations are honest, natural disasters attract scam artists.
Ask to see state or local permits or licenses of anyone approaching you about services related to the disaster. When possible, use established local contractors recommended by people you know and trust. Get receipts for all repair payments including cash. Do not make a check payable to a person other than the owner or the company name. Never give out personal information or bank account information over the phone unless the caller's identity can be verified.
Trees, Branches and Debris on Property
City cleanup crews and many volunteer groups are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear debris and pick up fallen branches. Please collect branches and limbs and place them on the curb. Please do not place branches on center boulevards, manholes, drains or sidewalks. City branch pick-up will likely take weeks as we assess the city-wide damage caused by the recent storm. We are working diligently to access neighborhood branches as soon as possible.
For debris blocking roadways and sidewalks, please understand Public Works crews are out and will address these as soon as possible. For new reports call Public Works: 217-789-2255 or 217-789-2246
Storm Damage To Your Home
The Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief Team is offering disaster relief services to residents of the city and surrounding areas. They will primarily help clear areas on private property to assist those in need. They will prioritize their work based on hazards, elderly, inability to move vehicles, etc.
The team will arrive in Chatham, Illinois at Chatham Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 5th, to start accessing the area. The saw teams will arrive on Thursday, July 6th, to begin work.
Anyone that has a need for their assistance should email IBDRdirector@gmail.com and include their name, address, phone number and a brief description of help needed.
Make sure you also contact your homeowners’ insurance, landlord and/or private contractor as soon as possible for repairs.
General CDC Tips for Power Outages, Food Safety & More
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/poweroutage/needtoknow.html
Health Services
American Red Cross 1-800-733-2767
If you or a family member’s health has been impacted by outages or the storm, 217-787-7602
Help For Seniors:
AgeLinc: (217) 787-9234 (Office) or (800) 252-2918 (Toll Free)
The Senior Services Center of Central Illinois: (217) 528-4035 or (217) 528-3882.
Senior Service Center announced that individuals with CPAP and other specialized breathing equipment may come to their facilities for charging or use of their adapter plug-ins at their facility.
Food, Water, & Shelter
SNAP Benefit Replacement
The Illinois Department of Human Services may be able to replace Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent storm damage
Food may be replaced due to a power outage of at least 4 hours. The food cannot be replaced if the loss of power was due to nonpayment of utility service; or when food was destroyed because of a mechanical problem, such as a refrigerator breakdown.
For more information regarding SNAP replacement please contact/visit https://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?module=12&officetype=&county= to find your local Illinois Department of Human Services Family Community Resource Center.
The BOS Center
Citizens without power can find air conditioning, charge their devices, shower and get food at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield. The shelter is will remain open around the clock with 24 hour police security on the premises. The service will remain available as long as necessary for the community.
Seating, tables and cots with established separate areas for men, women and families will be available. Refrigeration for medication is also available at the facility.
Disaster Mental Health professionals and general health care staff are also available for those in need.
Warm food service will begin July 5th with a schedule of:
12:00 pm-Box Lunch Service
5:00 pm- Warm Dinner Service
Any restaurants that would like to donate food to citizens utilizing the BOS Center, can email haley.wilson@springfield.il.us
The YMCAs of Springfield
In response to the ongoing power outage from recent storms, the two Springfield YMCA locations are offering resources to the community. The two Springfield YMCA locations are offering space to the public to cool off, recharge phones and electronics, and access the internet.
The YMCA schedule and locations are:
- Wednesday, July 5, 6 p.m. -8 p.m. at Downtown Y and Kerasotes
- Thursday, July 6, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Downtown and Kerasotes YMCAs
- Friday, July 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Downtown and Kerasotes YMCAs
- Saturday, July 8, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Downtown and Kerasotes YMCAs
- Sunday, July 9, Kerasotes YMCA 8 a.m.-Noon; Downtown YMCA 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Free produce boxes will be available Wednesday and Saturday at the Downtown Y courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
The YMCA is also looking for volunteers to assist the public at these centers and donations of water, snacks, non-perishables, and personal items from area business to distribute to the public.
Cooling Centers
Cooling centers throughout Springfield are operating and have power. Here is a list of operating cooling centers in Springfield: https://www.springfield.il.us/Departments/CommunityRelations/Documents/COOLINGCENTERS2023.pdf
Dumpster Services for Spoiled Food
Republic Services is providing dumpsters to dispose of spoiled food (only) at 600 Rickard Rd and 2121 S. 11th St.
CWLP Information
As circuits are restored work is beginning on more of the lateral line outages or backyard outages that are in smaller pockets around the City. There are over 500 work tickets that have been entered for widespread damage across the entire span of the CWLP electric system.
In the Monday, July 3rd Electric Operations assessment, CWLP personnel are estimating three phases of restoration for the remaining 10,000 customers:
- 3,000 or 30% restored by end of Tuesday (7,000 out)
- 3,500 or 65 % restored by end of Friday (6,500 out)
- 2,500 or 90% restored by end of Sunday (1,000 out)
In addition to CWLP’s line crews, troubleshooters, substation and relay crews, it’s continued to be all hands on deck for power restoration efforts. Line crews, substation, relay and communications crews are working 17-hour shifts and troubleshooter coverage remains 24 hours a day for this phase of power restoration work. Asplundh line construction crews and other crews from utilities in South Bend, Indiana are assisting CWLP. Crews from New Jersey are also being tasked to assist. Additional staff have been added to the CWLP Electric Dispatch office to assist in outage response beginning Thursday.
Track Progress From CWLP’s Outage Information Page
Large outage areas and locations where CWLP is assessing, investigating are also being listed. It’s one click to Outage Center or Power Out from CWLP.com. https://cwlp.com/Departments/ElectricDeptHome/ElectricInformation/ElectricOutages.aspx
Other updates will continue on the utility’s Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_ .
Major electric damage and emergency trouble for CWLP that hasn’t already been called in can be reported to CWLP Electric Dispatch at 217-789-2121.
Power Line Safety
Assume that any dangling wires you encounter are electrical and treat all downed or hanging lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Residents should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from power lines and all lines should be treated as live even in areas where power is out. Keep distance over 10 feet away as electricity can jump.
When using ladders and other equipment outdoors be sure to look up first.
If you are driving and come upon a downed power line, stay in your vehicle, warn others to stay away and contact emergency personnel or your electric utility.
When driving, be careful at intersections where traffic lights may be out and treat nonfunctioning or flashing lights as a stop sign.
More About Power Outage Response
After severe weather, CWLP takes specific steps to restore power. Utility supervisors assess damage and determine what crews, equipment and supplies will be needed to make repairs.
The first repair priorities beyond those immediately critical to public safety, are transmission lines, high-voltage lines that deliver electricity from power plants to substations. Although protected by wide rights of way, these lines can be damaged by trees. Without these lines, power cannot be delivered to customers.
Also vital to restoration efforts are distribution circuits. These 12.5 kilovolt (Kv) circuits deliver power to all business and residential customers. Transformers, which are devices that convert electric current to various voltages, then reduce the 12.5 Kv circuits to more usable voltages like 120-240, 208 and 480 volts at or near the customer’s location.
The wires that carry the customer’s load are called service lines. Typically after repairs are made on transmission lines and distribution circuits, CWLP crews are mobilized to get all service lines back in service. This strategy makes the best use of personnel and equipment.
Once transmission lines, substations and distribution circuits can again deliver power, CWLP assigns priority to lines that serve hospitals, police departments, emergency services and other facilities that are essential to public health and safety.
Other restoration work is prioritized by repairs that affect the largest number of customers. For example, a repair serving 200 customers is done before a repair serving five customers. This is the quickest way to restore power to the most customers.
Learn more:
https://cwlp.com/Departments/ElectricDeptHome/ElectricInformation/ElectricOutages.aspx
Tips for Staying Cool During Power Outages
Staying safe until power is restored is key. When a prolonged power outage occurs during hot weather, take steps to maintain safety and comfort until power is restored.
High winds that topple utility poles and power lines cause many summer outages. It’s important to stay clear of downed power lines at all times, even during cleanup efforts. Be alert to the possibility that tree limbs or debris may hide an electrical hazard.
Assume that any dangling wires you encounter are electrical and treat all downed or hanging lines as if they are energized and dangerous. If you are driving and come upon a downed power line, stay in your vehicle, warn others to stay away and contact emergency personnel or your electric utility. Also when driving, be careful at intersections where traffic lights may be out.
If power to your home is out for a prolonged period, know and understand important safety precautions and steps to cope with heat until power is restored:
- Dress in loose, lightweight clothing and stay on the coolest, lowest level of your home.
- Use natural ventilation to cool homes, and consider purchasing battery-powered fans.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.
- Keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed. A freezer that is half full or full can keep foods frozen 24 to 48 hours. Foods can stay safe in an unopened refrigerator up to four hours. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.
- Use safe alternative food preparations. A barbecue grill is an excellent way to prepare food. Always grill outside.
- Check on friends and relatives—especially children, seniors, and those with medical conditions or disabilities. These people may need to seek emergency cooling shelters.
- Keep a first-aid kit in your home and one in your car. Make sure that it includes scissors, tweezers, safety pins, aspirin, eyewash and rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide.
- Close all drapes and blinds on the sunny side of your residence.
- Take your family and pets to a basement or other cool location if you have one. Also consider going to an air-conditioned public place during warmer daytime hours.
During an outage, Safe Electricity and CWLP recommend turning off electrical appliances and unplugging major equipment, including air conditioning units, computers and televisions. Power sometimes comes back in surges, which can damage electronics. Your circuits could overload when power returns if all your electronics are still on and plugged in. Leave one light on to indicate that power has been restored. Wait a few minutes then turn on other appliances and equipment one at a time.
If you use a standby generator, make sure a transfer safety switch is used or connect the appliance(s) directly to the generator output through an isolated circuit before you operate it. This prevents electricity from traveling back through the power lines, what’s known as “back feed.” Back feed creates danger for anyone near lines, particularly crews working to restore power.
Quick Contact Guide to Resources
CWLP ELECTRIC OUTAGE HOTLINE: 217-789-2121
WATER TROUBLE: 217-789-2323 Ext 2
RED CROSS (FOOD, WATER,SHELTER): 1-800-733-2767
SENIOR SERVICES: AgeLinc: (217) 787-9234 (Office) or (800) 252-2918 (Toll Free) or The Senior Services Center of Central Illinois: (217) 528-4035 or (217) 528-3882
CLEARING DEBRIS FROM SIDEWALKS/ROADWAYS: 217-789-2255 or 217-789-2246
For non-emergency fire and police calls, call the dispatch center at 217-788-8450 for fire and 217-788-8311 for police. For the front desk of police to assist with filling a report call 217-788-8325.
