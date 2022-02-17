URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.
The award "reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting." In order to get the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.
These guidelines assess how well an entity's budget serves as:
· a policy document
· a financial plan
· an operations guide
· a communications device
Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to the City of Urbana Finance Department.
“The City wants to ensure residents that we are working hard to support the community by using sound practices. This award reflects our commitment to better serve the community and demonstrates our team’s dedication and hard work. We want to thank all City Departments for their contributions and the important roles they play in our budget process,” Alyana Robinson, City of Urbana Financial Analyst, said.
There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
