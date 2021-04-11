CLINTON, Ill (WAND) - A library professional is showing that libraries aren't obsolete, and book delivery can change a person's outlook on life.
Wendy West, a library clerk at Vespasian Warner Public Library delivers books and other items from the library to people in nursing homes or people who are home-bound.
"I actually go every week on Wednesdays. One week I go to actual homebound people that can't get out, can't drive out...the other week, the opposite week of the month I go to the nursing home," said West.
She gives people who can't go to the library themselves a chance to lose themselves in a story, whether it's through a physical book, audiobook, DVD, or otherwise.
"You need your mind to keep working. My dad, for example, has macular degeneration, and so he gets audio books and we exchange audio books [too]. And Wendy doesn't just deliver books, she delivers kindness and a listening ear.
"It's that interaction also that helps [them] to know that somebody is out there that really does care," West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.