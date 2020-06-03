(WAND) - Comcast outages are being reported across the Midwest, including much of Central Illinois.
While outages are reported in cities throughout the country, Central and Northern Illinois seems to be among the hardest hit areas.
The outage website Down Detector reports the most reported locations are Chicago, Detroit, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Akron, Fremont, Nashville, Louisville, and Philadelphia.
There is no word yet on the cause of the outages or when internet service could be restored.
For more information, including a live outage map, click HERE.
