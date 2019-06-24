SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The "Opioid Crisis Next Door" conferences were organized to increase awareness of substance abuse in rural communities and the lack of community response.
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network partnered with the Illinois Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Public Health, Center for Rural Health and SIU Medicine to bring the health care community and concerned citizens together in the fight.
During the conference, people from all over the state shared programs that have succeeded in their community and the new challenges they are facing.
Dan Zsido was a speaker at the event. He is a part of the National Association of Drug Diversion and is a retired law enforcement officer from Florida.
"When I joined law enforcement, I joined for the purpose of catching bad people doing bad things, like bank robbers or burglars," Zsido said. "I never dreamed I'd get into the world of pharmaceutical drug diversion."
According to Zsido, this is a great way to network with people to learn what programs and strategies are working in different communities.
Pat Schou, executive director of Illinois Critical Hospital Network, says this conference was created after a number of rural communities realized they had substance abuse problems.
"They can come and share their problems and learn from each other," Schou said. "It's good to know what other people are doing and how you can improve your program."