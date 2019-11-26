SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Officer Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT) and detectives with the sheriff's office arrested a suspect for crack cocaine.
Leslie Bunch, 29, was arrested on Monday after DIRT served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Springfield. DIRT made three controlled buys of crack cocaine form Bunch.
Bunch was taken into custody. Officer found illegal drugs including, 10 grams of powder cocaine, ecstasy pills and scales. She also had small amount of cannabis on her. Cash was also seized at the residence.
Bunch was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.